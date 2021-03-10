Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ADAP opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $825.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

