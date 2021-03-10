Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 10,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADPT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,349. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

