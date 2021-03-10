Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.12. Approximately 2,180,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 927,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $28,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,953,964 shares of company stock worth $114,527,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,798,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

