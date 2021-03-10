Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.12 and last traded at $102.73. 131,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 95,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.86.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Insiders sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

