Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.82

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.824 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79.

Shares of AHEXY stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 575.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecco Group has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.