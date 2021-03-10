Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.08

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 3480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
