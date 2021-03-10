Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.08

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 3480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1,089.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

