AdEx Reaches Market Cap of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00760102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00040152 BTC.

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

