Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in February

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Adventus Mining stock remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.18.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.