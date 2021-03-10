Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in February

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Adventus Mining stock remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.18.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
