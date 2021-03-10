AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Down 96.4% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 11th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DWEQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. 3,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,776. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,023,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 87.03% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

