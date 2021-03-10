AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Down 93.0% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 11th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ DWMC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 3,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $41.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 49.44% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

