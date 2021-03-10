AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.80

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 3807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

