AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.80

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 3807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.
