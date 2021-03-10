Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AMTX opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

