Aeon Trading 43.6% Higher This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $58,856.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 43.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.00390694 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

