Aeron Reaches Market Capitalization of $225,682.64 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Aeron has a market cap of $225,682.64 and $79,506.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00053377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.22 or 0.00745224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00029256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

