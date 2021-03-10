AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVAV opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

