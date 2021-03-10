Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Trading Up 5.3%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 577,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,372,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 313,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

