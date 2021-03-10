Aeternity Price Tops $0.17 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Aeternity has a market cap of $57.74 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 378,559,683 coins and its circulating supply is 332,738,740 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

