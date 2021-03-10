AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Up to $45.60

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.60 ($0.60), but opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.62). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.63), with a volume of 6,298,570 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 23.96 and a current ratio of 24.34. The stock has a market cap of £327.29 million and a PE ratio of -57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.51.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

