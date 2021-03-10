Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

