Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $6.50. Affimed shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 86,862 shares.
Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $552.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.
Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
