Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,251,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,820,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.81.
About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
