Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Afya by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,972 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Afya by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

