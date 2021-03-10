AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,145. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $121,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $788,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

