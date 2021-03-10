Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 2,651,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,217,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $619.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 592,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agenus by 117.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 498,939 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 245,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

