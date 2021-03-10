Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $24,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

