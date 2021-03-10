Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 13.8% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares shot up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $59.60. 1,280,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,179,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

API has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $48,894,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $48,003,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

