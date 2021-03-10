Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 13.8% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares shot up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $59.60. 1,280,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,179,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.
API has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $48,894,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $48,003,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.