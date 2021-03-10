Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Agree Realty worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $153,000.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

