Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in February

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AGTK stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 226,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,377. Agritek has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Agritek Company Profile
