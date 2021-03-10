Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in February

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGTK stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 226,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,377. Agritek has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Agritek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, and California Premiums brands in the United States. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

