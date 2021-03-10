AidCoin (AID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $785,349.90

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $785,349.90 and $28.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00725495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

