AidCoin Hits Market Cap of $881,102.51 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $881,102.51 and $89.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00767231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00040405 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AID is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

