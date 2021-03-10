Aion Price Down 3.6% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $91.19 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,794.15 or 1.00027320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00034492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00423216 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.38 or 0.00843287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00303070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00087520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

