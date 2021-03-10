Aion Reaches Market Cap of $94.68 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Aion has a market cap of $94.68 million and $19.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.84 or 0.99012302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.12 or 0.00434347 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.80 or 0.00864324 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00308339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00095223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.