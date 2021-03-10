Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.75

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 239568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

ACDVF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The company had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

