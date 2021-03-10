Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATSG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 193,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $877,500. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

