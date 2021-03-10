AirNet Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 790% compared to the typical volume of 753 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 216,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. AirNet Technology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

