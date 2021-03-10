Aixtron (AIXA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aixtron (ETR: AIXA) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIXA traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €17.52 ($20.61). The company had a trading volume of 1,065,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.88. Aixtron Se has a 52 week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.33.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

