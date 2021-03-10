Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 39,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Akamai Technologies worth $32,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 883,476 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $92,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

