Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $5.86 on Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00010863 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $226.39 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.30 or 0.00511833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00069321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00076615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00517335 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 123,812,169 coins and its circulating supply is 38,607,070 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

