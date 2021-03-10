Akash Network Reaches Market Cap of $214.19 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $214.19 million and $2.23 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00009928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.91 or 0.00497312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00073199 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00536806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 123,812,169 coins and its circulating supply is 38,607,070 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

