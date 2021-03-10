Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.60. 4,504,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,419,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $552.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 174.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 93,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 986,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

