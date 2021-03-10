Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.60. 4,504,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,419,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $552.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 174.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 93,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 986,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
