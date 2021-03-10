Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 1,488,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,920,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.04.
Akerna Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERN)
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
