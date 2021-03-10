Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 1,488,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,920,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Akerna alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 2,799.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 368,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 355,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Akerna by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.