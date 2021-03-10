Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.20. 189,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 207,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.
About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.
