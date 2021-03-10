Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.20. 189,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 207,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,577,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 258.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,145,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 176.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 780,661 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akouos by 2,558.3% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 383,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $3,834,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

