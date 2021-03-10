Akroma (AKA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $739.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $10,769.03 and approximately $739.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akroma has traded flat against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.43 or 0.03192863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

