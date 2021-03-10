Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.65

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 61867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

