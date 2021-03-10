Albemarle (ALB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):

3/9/2021 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $174.00.

3/1/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $174.00.

2/25/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

2/12/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $101.00 to $107.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $148.00 to $174.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ALB traded up $8.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,073. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.76.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

