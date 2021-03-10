Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $756.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.19 million and the lowest is $737.40 million. Albemarle reported sales of $738.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

Shares of ALB opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $22,579,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

