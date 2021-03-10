Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.11

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 201465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

