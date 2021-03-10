Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

ALEX stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

