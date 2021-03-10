Alexander J. Denner Buys 75,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,205. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,072.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.