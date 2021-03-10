Alexander J. Denner Buys 75,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,205. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
