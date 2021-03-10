Alexander J. Denner Purchases 150,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 150,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of IRWD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 2,083,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,205. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $12.55.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
