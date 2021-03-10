Alexander J. Denner Purchases 150,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 150,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 2,083,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,205. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,072.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

